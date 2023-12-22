Friday's contest between the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) and the Missouri Tigers (7-4) at Enterprise Center has a projected final score of 77-68 based on our computer prediction, with Illinois securing the victory. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 22.

The game has no line set.

Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Enterprise Center

Illinois vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 77, Missouri 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Missouri

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois (-9.0)

Illinois (-9.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

Missouri has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to Illinois, who is 4-5-0 ATS. The Tigers are 3-7-0 and the Fighting Illini are 3-6-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini put up 79.4 points per game (85th in college basketball) while allowing 64.2 per outing (39th in college basketball). They have a +152 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 15.2 points per game.

Illinois comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 10.9 boards. It grabs 44.8 rebounds per game (fifth in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.9.

Illinois makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball), 2.9 more than its opponents.

Illinois has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.3 per game (220th in college basketball) while forcing 9.3 (351st in college basketball).

