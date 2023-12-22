The Missouri Tigers (7-4) go up against the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Enterprise Center. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

In games Illinois shoots higher than 42.7% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Fighting Illini are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 328th.

The Fighting Illini average 79.4 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 70.1 the Tigers allow.

When Illinois puts up more than 70.1 points, it is 7-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have given up to their opponents (37.2%).

Missouri has compiled a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.2% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 313th.

The Tigers put up an average of 75.5 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 64.2 the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

When Missouri allows fewer than 79.4 points, it is 7-3.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois put up 77.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 70 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 69.8.

Illinois drained 8 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.5 threes per game, 27.9% three-point percentage).

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Missouri scored 83.6 points per game last season, 10.3 more than it averaged on the road (73.3).

At home, the Tigers allowed 74.5 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.6).

Missouri made more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than on the road (33.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/5/2023 Florida Atlantic W 98-89 Madison Square Garden 12/9/2023 @ Tennessee L 86-79 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/17/2023 Colgate W 74-57 State Farm Center 12/22/2023 Missouri - Enterprise Center 12/29/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - State Farm Center 1/2/2024 Northwestern - State Farm Center

Missouri Upcoming Schedule