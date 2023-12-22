The Missouri Tigers (7-4) face the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Enterprise Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Illinois Stats Insights

  • This season, the Fighting Illini have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Illinois is 7-0 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini are the fifth ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 328th.
  • The Fighting Illini average 9.3 more points per game (79.4) than the Tigers give up (70.1).
  • Illinois has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 70.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Missouri Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).
  • Missouri has compiled a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 313th.
  • The Tigers' 75.5 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 64.2 the Fighting Illini give up to opponents.
  • Missouri is 7-3 when allowing fewer than 79.4 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Illinois averaged 7.5 more points per game (77.5) than it did away from home (70).
  • Defensively the Fighting Illini played better at home last season, ceding 62.1 points per game, compared to 69.8 in away games.
  • At home, Illinois made 1.5 more treys per game (8) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to on the road (27.9%).

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Missouri put up 83.6 points per game last season, 10.3 more than it averaged away (73.3).
  • The Tigers conceded 74.5 points per game at home last season, and 76.6 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Missouri drained fewer triples away (8.8 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (36.1%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Florida Atlantic W 98-89 Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 @ Tennessee L 86-79 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/17/2023 Colgate W 74-57 State Farm Center
12/22/2023 Missouri - Enterprise Center
12/29/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - State Farm Center
1/2/2024 Northwestern - State Farm Center

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Wichita State W 82-72 Mizzou Arena
12/9/2023 @ Kansas L 73-64 Allen Fieldhouse
12/17/2023 Seton Hall L 93-87 T-Mobile Center
12/22/2023 Illinois - Enterprise Center
12/30/2023 Central Arkansas - Mizzou Arena
1/6/2024 Georgia - Mizzou Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.