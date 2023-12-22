How to Watch Illinois vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) take the court against the Missouri Tigers (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- Illinois has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 328th.
- The Fighting Illini average 79.4 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 70.1 the Tigers give up.
- When Illinois totals more than 70.1 points, it is 7-1.
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).
- Missouri is 7-3 when it shoots better than 37.2% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini sit at 72nd.
- The Tigers' 75.5 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 64.2 the Fighting Illini allow.
- When Missouri gives up fewer than 79.4 points, it is 7-3.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Illinois posted 77.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 70 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.
- The Fighting Illini surrendered 62.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.8 on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, Illinois performed better when playing at home last season, draining 8 treys per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 27.9% three-point percentage on the road.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Missouri put up more points at home (83.6 per game) than away (73.3) last season.
- At home, the Tigers conceded 74.5 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed away (76.6).
- Beyond the arc, Missouri made fewer trifectas on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (36.1%) as well.
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|W 98-89
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 86-79
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colgate
|W 74-57
|State Farm Center
|12/22/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Enterprise Center
|12/29/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|State Farm Center
|1/2/2024
|Northwestern
|-
|State Farm Center
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Wichita State
|W 82-72
|Mizzou Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 73-64
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|Seton Hall
|L 93-87
|T-Mobile Center
|12/22/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Enterprise Center
|12/30/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|1/6/2024
|Georgia
|-
|Mizzou Arena
