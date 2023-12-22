The Missouri Tigers (7-4) battle the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Enterprise Center. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri TV: FOX Sports Networks

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Illinois is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the fifth ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 328th.

The Fighting Illini score 79.4 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 70.1 the Tigers allow.

Illinois is 7-1 when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points greater than the 37.2% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini have averaged.

This season, Missouri has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 37.2% from the field.

The Tigers are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini sit at 72nd.

The Tigers put up an average of 75.5 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 64.2 the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

When Missouri gives up fewer than 79.4 points, it is 7-3.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois averaged 77.5 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 70 points per contest.

Defensively the Fighting Illini played better at home last season, ceding 62.1 points per game, compared to 69.8 away from home.

In terms of three-pointers, Illinois fared better in home games last season, averaging 8 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 27.9% three-point percentage in road games.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri put up more points at home (83.6 per game) than on the road (73.3) last season.

In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 2.1 fewer points per game at home (74.5) than on the road (76.6).

Missouri drained more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than away (33.8%).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/5/2023 Florida Atlantic W 98-89 Madison Square Garden 12/9/2023 @ Tennessee L 86-79 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/17/2023 Colgate W 74-57 State Farm Center 12/22/2023 Missouri - Enterprise Center 12/29/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - State Farm Center 1/2/2024 Northwestern - State Farm Center

Missouri Upcoming Schedule