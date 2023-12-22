The Missouri Tigers (7-4) battle the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Enterprise Center. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
  • Illinois is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini are the fifth ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 328th.
  • The Fighting Illini score 79.4 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 70.1 the Tigers allow.
  • Illinois is 7-1 when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Missouri Stats Insights

  • The Tigers have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points greater than the 37.2% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini have averaged.
  • This season, Missouri has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 37.2% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini sit at 72nd.
  • The Tigers put up an average of 75.5 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 64.2 the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
  • When Missouri gives up fewer than 79.4 points, it is 7-3.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Illinois averaged 77.5 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 70 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Fighting Illini played better at home last season, ceding 62.1 points per game, compared to 69.8 away from home.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Illinois fared better in home games last season, averaging 8 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 27.9% three-point percentage in road games.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Missouri put up more points at home (83.6 per game) than on the road (73.3) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 2.1 fewer points per game at home (74.5) than on the road (76.6).
  • Missouri drained more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than away (33.8%).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Florida Atlantic W 98-89 Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 @ Tennessee L 86-79 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/17/2023 Colgate W 74-57 State Farm Center
12/22/2023 Missouri - Enterprise Center
12/29/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - State Farm Center
1/2/2024 Northwestern - State Farm Center

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Wichita State W 82-72 Mizzou Arena
12/9/2023 @ Kansas L 73-64 Allen Fieldhouse
12/17/2023 Seton Hall L 93-87 T-Mobile Center
12/22/2023 Illinois - Enterprise Center
12/30/2023 Central Arkansas - Mizzou Arena
1/6/2024 Georgia - Mizzou Arena

