The No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) play the Missouri Tigers (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • Illinois is 7-0 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Fighting Illini sit at fifth.
  • The Fighting Illini score 79.4 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 70.1 the Tigers give up.
  • Illinois has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 70.1 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Illinois averaged 7.5 more points per game (77.5) than it did away from home (70).
  • In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini surrendered 62.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.8.
  • Illinois made 8 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged in road games (6.5 threes per game, 27.9% three-point percentage).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Florida Atlantic W 98-89 Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 @ Tennessee L 86-79 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/17/2023 Colgate W 74-57 State Farm Center
12/22/2023 Missouri - Enterprise Center
12/29/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - State Farm Center
1/2/2024 Northwestern - State Farm Center

