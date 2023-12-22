The Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) take the court against the Missouri Tigers (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Illinois vs. Missouri matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Illinois vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Illinois vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Illinois has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

In the Fighting Illini's nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Missouri has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of three Tigers games this year have hit the over.

Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), Illinois is 17th-best in college basketball. It is way higher than that, eighth-best, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Fighting Illini's national championship odds up from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +4000. Among all teams in the country, that is the -biggest change.

Illinois' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

