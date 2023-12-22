The No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) are favored by 6.5 points against the Missouri Tigers (7-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5.

Illinois vs. Missouri Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Enterprise Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois -6.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Illinois and its opponents have scored more than 149.5 combined points.

The average point total in Illinois' outings this year is 143.6, 5.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Fighting Illini have a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Illinois has been the favorite in five games this season and won four (80%) of those contests.

The Fighting Illini are undefeated in four games this season when favored by -300 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for Illinois.

Illinois vs. Missouri Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 3 33.3% 79.4 154.9 64.2 134.3 145.7 Missouri 2 20% 75.5 154.9 70.1 134.3 150

Additional Illinois Insights & Trends

The Fighting Illini average 9.3 more points per game (79.4) than the Tigers allow (70.1).

When Illinois scores more than 70.1 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Illinois vs. Missouri Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 4-5-0 3-3 3-6-0 Missouri 4-6-0 2-0 3-7-0

Illinois vs. Missouri Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois Missouri 15-2 Home Record 16-3 3-7 Away Record 5-5 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-10-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.3 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-7-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

