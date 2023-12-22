Illinois vs. Missouri: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 22
The No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) are favored by 6.5 points against the Missouri Tigers (7-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5.
Illinois vs. Missouri Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Enterprise Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Illinois
|-6.5
|149.5
Illinois Betting Records & Stats
- In three games this season, Illinois and its opponents have scored more than 149.5 combined points.
- The average point total in Illinois' outings this year is 143.6, 5.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Fighting Illini have a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- Illinois has been the favorite in five games this season and won four (80%) of those contests.
- The Fighting Illini are undefeated in four games this season when favored by -300 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for Illinois.
Illinois vs. Missouri Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 149.5
|% of Games Over 149.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Illinois
|3
|33.3%
|79.4
|154.9
|64.2
|134.3
|145.7
|Missouri
|2
|20%
|75.5
|154.9
|70.1
|134.3
|150
Additional Illinois Insights & Trends
- The Fighting Illini average 9.3 more points per game (79.4) than the Tigers allow (70.1).
- When Illinois scores more than 70.1 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
Illinois vs. Missouri Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Illinois
|4-5-0
|3-3
|3-6-0
|Missouri
|4-6-0
|2-0
|3-7-0
Illinois vs. Missouri Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Illinois
|Missouri
|15-2
|Home Record
|16-3
|3-7
|Away Record
|5-5
|8-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-10-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|77.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.6
|70.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.3
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-7-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
