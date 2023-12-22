Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Kane County, Illinois today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Glenbard South High School at Kaneland High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 22

6:00 PM CT on December 22 Location: Maple Park, IL

Maple Park, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Aurora Central Catholic High School at Sandwich High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 22

7:00 PM CT on December 22 Location: Sandwich, IL

Sandwich, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Geneva High School at Wheaton North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 22

7:00 PM CT on December 22 Location: Wheaton, IL

Wheaton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge Prep High School at St. Edward High School