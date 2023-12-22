Mason County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Mason County, Illinois. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Mason County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Havana High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Havana, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
