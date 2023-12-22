McLean County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in McLean County, Illinois today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Princeton High School at University High School - Normal
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The High School of Saint Thomas More at Heyworth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Heyworth, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-Valley High School at Eureka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Eureka, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.