Monroe County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Monroe County, Illinois today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jersey Community High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Waterloo, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.