Thursday's NHL lineup has lots in store. Among those games is the Vancouver Canucks playing the Dallas Stars.

Here you will find information on live coverage of all of Thursday's NHL action.

Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Today's NHL Games

Watch the NHL all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!