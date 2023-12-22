Saline County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Saline County, Illinois today, we've got you covered.
Saline County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carbondale Community High School at Harrisburg High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Harrisburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
