Sangamon County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Sangamon County, Illinois, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverton High School at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Decatur, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochester High School at Pleasant Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Pleasant Plains, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.