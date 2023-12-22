Friday's contest that pits the Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4) against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-9) at Banterra Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-61 in favor of Southern Illinois, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 22.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Illinois vs. Southern Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Banterra Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Southern Illinois vs. Southern Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 78, Southern Indiana 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Illinois vs. Southern Indiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Illinois (-16.6)

Southern Illinois (-16.6) Computer Predicted Total: 138.4

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Southern Illinois Performance Insights

The Salukis are outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game with a +113 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.2 points per game (152nd in college basketball) and give up 65.9 per contest (69th in college basketball).

Southern Illinois records 32.5 rebounds per game (327th in college basketball) compared to the 32.5 of its opponents.

Southern Illinois knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (70th in college basketball) while shooting 40.2% from deep (10th in college basketball). It is making 4.0 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 4.8 per game while shooting 28%.

The Salukis average 103.4 points per 100 possessions (30th in college basketball), while allowing 89.5 points per 100 possessions (182nd in college basketball).

Southern Illinois has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (69th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.3 (249th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.