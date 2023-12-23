The Chicago Bulls, Andre Drummond included, face off versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Drummond, in his last showing, had 12 points, eight rebounds, five steals and two blocks in a 114-95 win over the Spurs.

Below we will break down Drummond's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Andre Drummond Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.4 7.7 Rebounds 7.5 6.8 7.7 Assists -- 0.6 0.5 PRA -- 13.8 15.9 PR -- 13.2 15.4



Andre Drummond Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Drummond is responsible for taking 5.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.9 per game.

The Bulls average the fifth-most possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 100.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are 10th in the NBA, allowing 112.4 points per game.

The Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 43.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers are fifth in the league, giving up 24.9 per game.

Andre Drummond vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 12 8 5 0 0 1 0 1/2/2023 7 6 4 0 0 0 1 12/31/2022 13 2 1 0 0 1 0 10/22/2022 13 8 7 0 0 0 2

