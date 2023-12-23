Saturday's NHL games include the St. Louis Blues (16-15-1) hosting the Chicago Blackhawks (10-20-1) at Enterprise Center. The Blackhawks are big underdogs (+200 on the moneyline) against the Blues (-250) ahead of the game, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blues vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

Chicago has played 13 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

The Blues have been victorious in four of their 10 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (40.0%).

The Blackhawks have been the underdog 30 times this season, and upset their opponent in nine, or 30.0%, of those games.

St. Louis is yet to play with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Chicago has a record of 5-6 in games when bookmakers list the team at +200 or longer on the moneyline.

Blues Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Kevin Hayes 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-200) Brayden Schenn 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-118) 1.5 (-167) Robert Thomas 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-222) 2.5 (+130)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 4-6 5-5-0 6.4 2.60 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.60 3.30 2 8.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 5-4 3-6-1 6.3 1.90 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 1.90 3.20 5 15.2% Record as ML Favorite 0-3 Record as ML Underdog 4-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-7 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.