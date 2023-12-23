The Chicago Blackhawks (10-20-1), losers of eight road games in a row, visit the St. Louis Blues (16-15-1) at Enterprise Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+.

During the last 10 outings for the Blues, their offense has scored 26 goals while their defense has given up 33 (they have a 4-6-0 record in those games). In 24 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with two goals (8.3% conversion rate).

As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which club we predict will win Saturday's game.

Blues vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final score of Blues 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (-250)

Blues (-250) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blues (-1.5)

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have gone 3-1-4 in overtime games to contribute to an overall record of 16-15-1.

St. Louis has won all four of its games that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the nine times this season the Blues finished a game with just one goal, they have a 1-7-1 record, good for three points.

St. Louis has scored exactly two goals in six games this season (2-4-0 record, four points).

The Blues have scored at least three goals in 16 games (13-3-0, 26 points).

In the seven games when St. Louis has scored a single power-play goal, it picked up eight points after finishing 4-3-0.

In the 13 games when it outshot its opponent, St. Louis is 7-6-0 (14 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents in 17 games, going 8-8-1 to register 17 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 24th 2.88 Goals Scored 2.35 31st 20th 3.28 Goals Allowed 3.55 29th 18th 30.3 Shots 27.1 31st 26th 32.4 Shots Allowed 32.4 26th 32nd 9.89% Power Play % 11.88% 29th 18th 79.55% Penalty Kill % 74.49% 27th

Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

