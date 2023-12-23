Will Bradley be one of the teams to secure a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Bradley's complete tournament resume.

How Bradley ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-2 NR NR 30

Bradley's best wins

In its signature win of the season on November 11, Bradley took down the Utah State Aggies, a top 50 team (No. 8) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 72-66 in overtime. Connor Hickman, in that signature victory, recorded a team-high 21 points with eight rebounds and four assists. Darius Hannah also played a part with 14 points, five rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

79-70 at home over Vermont (No. 106/RPI) on November 25

86-63 at home over Tarleton State (No. 140/RPI) on November 14

80-77 over Tulane (No. 177/RPI) on November 20

73-71 on the road over UAB (No. 181/RPI) on November 6

63-59 over UTEP (No. 204/RPI) on November 22

Bradley's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Bradley has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Braves are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.

According to the RPI, Bradley has four wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Bradley has been given the 90th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Braves have 13 games remaining this season, including three versus teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records above .500.

Of Bradley's 13 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Bradley's next game

Matchup: Bradley Braves vs. Truman State Bulldogs

Bradley Braves vs. Truman State Bulldogs Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

