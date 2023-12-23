Will Brayden Schenn Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 23?
Will Brayden Schenn light the lamp when the St. Louis Blues take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Brayden Schenn score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Schenn stats and insights
- Schenn has scored in five of 32 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In two games versus the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
- Schenn has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.
- Schenn's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have conceded 115 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Schenn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/19/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:27
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:54
|Away
|L 4-1
Blues vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
