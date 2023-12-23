The St. Louis Blues, Brayden Schenn included, will face the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Schenn's props? Here is some information to help you.

Brayden Schenn vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Schenn Season Stats Insights

Schenn's plus-minus this season, in 17:10 per game on the ice, is -13.

In Schenn's 32 games played this season he's scored in five of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Schenn has a point in nine of 32 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In seven of 32 games this season, Schenn has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Schenn goes over his points over/under is 54.5%, based on the odds.

Schenn has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Schenn Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 115 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-40) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 32 Games 6 16 Points 2 8 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

