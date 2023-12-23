The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13) will visit the Chicago Bulls (13-17) after losing three consecutive road games. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Cavaliers matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSOH

NBCS-CHI and BSOH Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Bulls are being outscored by two points per game with a -61 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.5 points per game (26th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per contest (12th in the league).

The Cavaliers have a -9 scoring differential, putting up 112.1 points per game (23rd in league) and allowing 112.4 (11th in NBA).

These teams rack up a combined 222.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams surrender 224.9 points per game, 8.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Chicago has put together a 15-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Cleveland is 15-14-0 ATS this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Bulls Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG DeMar DeRozan 23.5 -111 22.3 Coby White 21.5 -118 17.6 Nikola Vucevic 17.5 -120 16.6 Patrick Williams 13.5 +100 10.0 Alex Caruso 8.5 -115 9.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Nikola Vucevic or another Bulls player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Bulls and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +25000 +10000 - Cavaliers +5000 +2000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.