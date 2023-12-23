Bulls vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (13-17) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 217.5.
Bulls vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-4.5
|217.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- In 21 of 30 games this season, Chicago and its opponents have gone over 217.5 points.
- Chicago has an average total of 223.0 in its outings this year, 5.5 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Bulls have a 15-15-0 record against the spread this season.
- Chicago has won six, or 54.5%, of the 11 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Chicago has been at least a -185 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Bulls.
Bulls vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Bulls vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 217.5
|% of Games Over 217.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|21
|70%
|110.5
|222.6
|112.5
|224.9
|220.8
|Cavaliers
|19
|65.5%
|112.1
|222.6
|112.4
|224.9
|222.9
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- The Bulls are 9-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.
- The Bulls have hit the over in seven of their last 10 outings.
- Chicago has an identical winning percentage against the spread at home (.500) as it does on the road.
- The Bulls score 110.5 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 112.4 the Cavaliers allow.
- Chicago is 10-1 against the spread and 8-3 overall when scoring more than 112.4 points.
Bulls vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|15-15
|4-1
|18-12
|Cavaliers
|15-14
|5-1
|16-13
Bulls vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Bulls
|Cavaliers
|110.5
|112.1
|26
|23
|10-1
|10-6
|8-3
|10-6
|112.5
|112.4
|12
|11
|8-4
|8-6
|9-3
|10-4
