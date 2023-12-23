Nikola Vucevic and Max Strus are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at United Center on Saturday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSOH

NBCS-CHI and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +138) 1.5 (Over: +182)

Vucevic has averaged 16.6 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 10.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (11.5).

Vucevic has averaged 3.4 assists per game this season, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).

Vucevic has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: +124)

DeMar DeRozan is putting up 22.3 points per game this season, 1.2 fewer than his over/under on Saturday.

He averages 0.8 less rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 4.5.

DeRozan has collected 5.4 assists per game, 1.1 lower than his prop bet on Saturday (6.5).

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -147) 5.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -114)

The 21.5-point over/under for Coby White on Saturday is 3.9 higher than his scoring average.

He has pulled down 4.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (4.5).

White's assist average -- 4.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Saturday's over/under (5.5).

White, at 3.1 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.4 less than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: +122) 3.5 (Over: -159)

Strus' 13.9 points per game are 5.6 less than Saturday's over/under.

He has pulled down 5.3 boards per game, 0.8 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Strus averages 3.8 assists, 0.7 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Strus, at 2.8 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.7 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Jarrett Allen Props

PTS REB 15.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -125)

Saturday's over/under for Jarrett Allen is 15.5 points. That's 2.5 more than his season average of 13.

He has averaged 1.2 less rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (9.5).

