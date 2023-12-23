Saturday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the Chicago Bulls (13-17) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13) at United Center features the Bulls' DeMar DeRozan as a player to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, BSOH

NBCS-CHI, BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Bulls defeated the Spurs on Thursday, 114-95. Coby White scored a team-high 22 points (and added five assists and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Coby White 22 6 5 0 0 2 DeMar DeRozan 21 4 5 0 1 1 Patrick Williams 18 4 2 1 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bulls vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic puts up 16.6 points, 10.3 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

DeRozan's numbers for the season are 22.3 points, 3.7 boards and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the field.

White posts 17.6 points, 4.1 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the field and 42.3% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Patrick Williams puts up 10.0 points, 4.2 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 41.4% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 6.4 points, 0.6 assists and 6.8 boards per game.

Watch Vucevic, Max Strus and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 24.1 4.6 6.7 1.1 0.9 1.0 Coby White 24.5 6.7 6.4 0.6 0.1 4.2 Nikola Vucevic 17.5 10.7 3.8 0.6 1.1 1.4 Patrick Williams 14.4 5.0 1.9 0.9 1.1 2.1 Andre Drummond 7.7 7.7 0.5 1.2 0.6 0.0

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.