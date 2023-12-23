Nikola Vucevic, Top Bulls Players to Watch vs. the Cavaliers - December 23
Saturday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the Chicago Bulls (13-17) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13) at United Center features the Bulls' DeMar DeRozan as a player to watch.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, BSOH
Bulls' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Bulls defeated the Spurs on Thursday, 114-95. Coby White scored a team-high 22 points (and added five assists and six boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Coby White
|22
|6
|5
|0
|0
|2
|DeMar DeRozan
|21
|4
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Patrick Williams
|18
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
Bulls vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic puts up 16.6 points, 10.3 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- DeRozan's numbers for the season are 22.3 points, 3.7 boards and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the field.
- White posts 17.6 points, 4.1 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the field and 42.3% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Patrick Williams puts up 10.0 points, 4.2 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 41.4% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 6.4 points, 0.6 assists and 6.8 boards per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|DeMar DeRozan
|24.1
|4.6
|6.7
|1.1
|0.9
|1.0
|Coby White
|24.5
|6.7
|6.4
|0.6
|0.1
|4.2
|Nikola Vucevic
|17.5
|10.7
|3.8
|0.6
|1.1
|1.4
|Patrick Williams
|14.4
|5.0
|1.9
|0.9
|1.1
|2.1
|Andre Drummond
|7.7
|7.7
|0.5
|1.2
|0.6
|0.0
