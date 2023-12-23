DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 114-95 win over the Spurs (his last action) DeRozan produced 21 points and five assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for DeRozan, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.3 24.1 Rebounds 4.5 3.7 4.6 Assists 6.5 5.4 6.7 PRA -- 31.4 35.4 PR -- 26 28.7



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Cavaliers

DeRozan has taken 17.1 shots per game this season and made 7.8 per game, which account for 17.7% and 17.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

DeRozan's Bulls average 99.5 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 100.7 possessions per contest.

Giving up 112.4 points per game, the Cavaliers are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Cavaliers have conceded 43.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them 11th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers have given up 24.9 per game, fifth in the NBA.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 40 16 1 6 2 0 0 1/2/2023 46 44 3 4 2 1 4 12/31/2022 38 21 4 3 0 1 3 10/22/2022 33 13 2 1 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.