Big East opponents battle when the Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) travel to face the DePaul Blue Demons (2-8, 0-0 Big East) at Wintrust Arena, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DePaul vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons' 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).

DePaul is 2-6 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 346th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 163rd.

The Blue Demons' 68.5 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 64.8 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.8 points, DePaul is 2-5.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul scored more points at home (75.4 per game) than on the road (66.4) last season.

In 2022-23, the Blue Demons conceded 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (77.4).

Beyond the arc, DePaul knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.7%) than at home (40.0%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Upcoming Schedule