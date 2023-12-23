Big East opponents battle when the Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) travel to face the DePaul Blue Demons (2-8, 0-0 Big East) at Wintrust Arena, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

DePaul vs. Villanova Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games

DePaul Stats Insights

  • The Blue Demons' 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
  • DePaul is 2-6 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
  • The Blue Demons are the 346th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 163rd.
  • The Blue Demons' 68.5 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 64.8 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 64.8 points, DePaul is 2-5.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • DePaul scored more points at home (75.4 per game) than on the road (66.4) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Blue Demons conceded 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (77.4).
  • Beyond the arc, DePaul knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.7%) than at home (40.0%) as well.

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M L 89-64 Reed Arena
12/9/2023 Louisville W 75-68 Wintrust Arena
12/16/2023 Northwestern L 56-46 Wintrust Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova - Wintrust Arena
12/30/2023 Chicago State - Wintrust Arena
1/2/2024 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

