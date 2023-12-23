How to Watch DePaul vs. Villanova on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Big East opponents battle when the Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) travel to face the DePaul Blue Demons (2-8, 0-0 Big East) at Wintrust Arena, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
DePaul vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons' 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
- DePaul is 2-6 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
- The Blue Demons are the 346th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 163rd.
- The Blue Demons' 68.5 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 64.8 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 64.8 points, DePaul is 2-5.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- DePaul scored more points at home (75.4 per game) than on the road (66.4) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Blue Demons conceded 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (77.4).
- Beyond the arc, DePaul knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.7%) than at home (40.0%) as well.
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 89-64
|Reed Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisville
|W 75-68
|Wintrust Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northwestern
|L 56-46
|Wintrust Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
