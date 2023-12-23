The DePaul Blue Demons (2-7, 0-0 Big East) meet the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) in a clash of Big East teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Villanova Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

DePaul Players to Watch

Chico Carter Jr.: 14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Villanova Players to Watch

Eric Dixon: 13.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

DePaul vs. Villanova Stat Comparison

DePaul Rank DePaul AVG Villanova AVG Villanova Rank 266th 71.0 Points Scored 73.2 223rd 324th 78.6 Points Allowed 64.7 48th 343rd 31.2 Rebounds 38.6 94th 358th 5.4 Off. Rebounds 9.9 121st 188th 7.4 3pt Made 9.5 36th 96th 14.9 Assists 11.8 280th 323rd 14.0 Turnovers 9.5 31st

