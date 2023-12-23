DePaul vs. Villanova December 23 Tickets & Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (2-7, 0-0 Big East) meet the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) in a clash of Big East teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on Fox Sports 1.
DePaul vs. Villanova Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
DePaul Players to Watch
- Chico Carter Jr.: 14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jeremiah Oden: 13.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Da'Sean Nelson: 10.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elijah Fisher: 9.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jaden Henley: 5.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Villanova Players to Watch
- Eric Dixon: 13.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyler Burton: 9.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justin Moore: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- TJ Bamba: 9.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Longino: 9.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
DePaul vs. Villanova Stat Comparison
|DePaul Rank
|DePaul AVG
|Villanova AVG
|Villanova Rank
|266th
|71.0
|Points Scored
|73.2
|223rd
|324th
|78.6
|Points Allowed
|64.7
|48th
|343rd
|31.2
|Rebounds
|38.6
|94th
|358th
|5.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|121st
|188th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|9.5
|36th
|96th
|14.9
|Assists
|11.8
|280th
|323rd
|14.0
|Turnovers
|9.5
|31st
