Big East foes square off when the Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) visit the DePaul Blue Demons (2-8, 0-0 Big East) at Wintrust Arena, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The Wildcats are 12.5-point favorites in the game. The point total for the matchup is 134.5.

DePaul vs. Villanova Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Villanova -12.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Demons Betting Records & Stats

DePaul has played six games this season that have had more than 134.5 combined points scored.

DePaul's games this year have had a 144.8-point total on average, 10.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

DePaul's ATS record is 3-6-0 this year.

Villanova sports a 5-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-6-0 mark of DePaul.

DePaul vs. Villanova Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Villanova 6 60% 72.8 141.3 64.8 141.1 136.6 DePaul 6 66.7% 68.5 141.3 76.3 141.1 146.7

Additional DePaul Insights & Trends

Against the spread in Big East play, the Wildcats were 9-10-0 last year.

The Blue Demons score an average of 68.5 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 64.8 the Wildcats give up.

DePaul has put together a 2-4 ATS record and a 2-5 overall record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

DePaul vs. Villanova Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Villanova 5-5-0 1-2 4-6-0 DePaul 3-6-0 0-2 4-5-0

DePaul vs. Villanova Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Villanova DePaul 10-4 Home Record 7-8 5-9 Away Record 2-12 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

