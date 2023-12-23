What are Illinois' chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

How Illinois ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 1-0 16 16 43

Illinois' best wins

On December 5, Illinois claimed its signature win of the season, a 98-89 victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls, who rank No. 14 in the AP's Top 25. Marcus Domask, as the leading scorer in the win over Florida Atlantic, amassed 33 points, while Terrence Shannon Jr. was second on the squad with 33.

Next best wins

64-53 at home over Oakland (No. 82/RPI) on November 10

76-58 on the road over Rutgers (No. 103/RPI) on December 2

97-73 over Missouri (No. 116/RPI) on December 22

88-60 at home over Southern (No. 117/RPI) on November 19

74-57 at home over Colgate (No. 134/RPI) on December 17

Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Illinois is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

The Fighting Illini have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Illinois has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Illinois faces the 63rd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Fighting Illini's upcoming schedule features 13 games against teams with worse records and 18 games versus teams with records north of .500.

Illinois has 19 games left to play this season, and three of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Illinois' next game

Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET Location: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV Channel: BTN

