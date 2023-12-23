Will Illinois State be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Illinois State's full tournament resume.

How Illinois State ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 0-0 NR NR 157

Illinois State's best wins

Illinois State's best win this season came on November 25 in a 62-51 victory over the Saint Mary's Gaels. Deanna Wilson led the way versus Saint Mary's (CA), putting up 18 points. Second on the team was Maya Wong with nine points.

Next best wins

87-81 at home over Saint Louis (No. 206/RPI) on December 19

87-63 over UT Arlington (No. 211/RPI) on November 24

105-59 on the road over Omaha (No. 314/RPI) on November 6

102-47 at home over Chicago State (No. 319/RPI) on November 30

90-86 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 324/RPI) on November 15

Illinois State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Illinois State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Redbirds are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Illinois State is playing the 165th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Redbirds have 12 games left versus teams above .500. They have 18 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Illinois State has 20 games left this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Illinois State's next game

Matchup: Illinois State Redbirds vs. Bradley Braves

Illinois State Redbirds vs. Bradley Braves Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

