In this season's Armed Forces Bowl, the Air Force Falcons are underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3), versus the James Madison Dukes. The action starts at 3:30 PM ET on December 23, 2023, airing on ABC from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. The over/under is set at 41.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Air Force matchup.

James Madison vs. Air Force Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Air Force Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-3) 41.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel James Madison (-2.5) 41.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

James Madison vs. Air Force Betting Trends

James Madison has covered eight times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

The Dukes are 6-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Air Force has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

The Falcons have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

James Madison & Air Force 2023 Futures Odds

Air Force To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.