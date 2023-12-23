Madison County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Madison County, Illinois today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Father McGivney Catholic School at Jersey Community High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Jerseyville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.