In the game between the Northern Illinois Huskies and the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, December 23 at 12:00 PM, our projection model expects the Huskies to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northern Illinois (+3) Toss Up (54.5) Northern Illinois 28, Arkansas State 27

Northern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Huskies based on the moneyline is 42.6%.

The Huskies have a 5-7-0 record against the spread this year.

Northern Illinois has a 3-1 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 3 points or more.

The Huskies have gone over in six of their 12 games with a set total (50%).

The average total for Northern Illinois games this year is 6.3 fewer points than the point total of 54.5 for this outing.

Arkansas State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Red Wolves' implied win probability is 61.5%.

The Red Wolves are 7-5-0 against the spread this year.

Arkansas State is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Red Wolves have played 12 games this year and six of them have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 54.5 points, 0.3 fewer than the average total in this season's Arkansas State contests.

Huskies vs. Red Wolves 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Arkansas State 27.8 31.2 34.8 26.0 20.7 36.3 Northern Illinois 25.3 21.2 18.2 13.7 32.3 28.7

