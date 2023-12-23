If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Northern Illinois and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Northern Illinois ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-5 0-0 NR NR 256

Northern Illinois' best wins

In its signature win of the season, Northern Illinois took down the Detroit Mercy Titans in a 75-66 win on December 10. Jayden Marable put up a team-best 17 points with two rebounds and three assists in the matchup against Detroit Mercy.

Next best wins

72-55 over Radford (No. 282/RPI) on November 24

67-62 over Indiana State (No. 302/RPI) on November 25

65-55 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 332/RPI) on December 18

77-60 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 347/RPI) on November 21

Northern Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Huskies are 4-3 -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Northern Illinois has the luxury of facing the 19th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Huskies have 18 games left on the schedule, with 10 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

NIU has 18 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Northern Illinois' next game

Matchup: Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Concordia (IL) Cougars

Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Concordia (IL) Cougars Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

