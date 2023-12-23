The Northern Illinois Huskies will play the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the Camellia Bowl on December 23, 2023, but no betting line is available. The game starts at 12:00 PM ET on December 23, 2023, airing on ESPN from the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. The over/under is 53.5 in the contest.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State matchup in this article.

Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Montgomery, Alabama
  • Venue: Cramton Bowl

Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Illinois Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline
BetMGM - 53.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Northern Illinois (-1.5) 52.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

  • Northern Illinois has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Arkansas State has won seven games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.

Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the MAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

