The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Northern Illinois Huskies meet for the Camellia Bowl on December 23, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Arkansas State ranks 62nd in scoring offense (27.8 points per game) and 107th in scoring defense (31.2 points allowed per game) this season. Northern Illinois' defense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 21st-best in the FBS with 317.8 total yards ceded per contest. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 365.1 total yards per game, which ranks 79th.

For more about this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: Cramton Bowl

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State Key Statistics

Northern Illinois Arkansas State 365.1 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.5 (79th) 317.8 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 445.5 (122nd) 178.8 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.1 (75th) 186.3 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.4 (65th) 16 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (16th) 14 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (97th)

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi leads Northern Illinois with 2,074 yards on 171-of-299 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Antario Brown has carried the ball 187 times for 1,162 yards, with 10 touchdowns.

Gavin Williams has piled up 448 yards (on 86 carries) with three touchdowns.

Trayvon Rudolph has registered 46 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 501 (41.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 73 times and has two touchdowns.

Grayson Barnes has caught 18 passes and compiled 317 receiving yards (26.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

Kacper Rutkiewicz's 20 receptions (on 38 targets) have netted him 313 yards (26.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor has thrown for 2,293 yards (191.1 ypg) to lead Arkansas State, completing 58.8% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 331 rushing yards on 110 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Ja'Quez Cross has 688 rushing yards on 120 carries with seven touchdowns.

Zak Wallace has piled up 556 yards on 121 carries, scoring six times.

Courtney Jackson's 658 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 61 times and has totaled 38 catches and seven touchdowns.

Corey Rucker has put up a 598-yard season so far, hauling in 31 passes on 71 targets.

Jeff Foreman's 24 grabs have yielded 488 yards and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Arkansas State or Northern Illinois gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.