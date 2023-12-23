The Utah Utes are 9.5-point favorites as they enter a showdown against the Northwestern Wildcats in the Las Vegas Bowl on December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ABC. The over/under is 42.5.

Northwestern vs. Utah game info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Northwestern vs. Utah statistical matchup

Utah Northwestern 359.8 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.1 (123rd) 308.6 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.6 (42nd) 186.3 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 105.0 (120th) 173.6 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.1 (98th) 10 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (9th) 15 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (36th)

Utah leaders

In 12 games, Ben Bryant has thrown for 1,585 yards (132.1 per game), with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.7%.

In 12 games, Cam Porter has rushed for 618 yards (51.5 per game) and four TDs.

In addition, Porter has 19 catches for 104 yards and one touchdown.

Cam Johnson has 50 catches for 684 yards (57.0 per game) and five touchdowns in 12 games.

Northwestern leaders

In 12 games for the Utes, Bryson Barnes has led the offense with 1,517 yards (126.4 yards per game) while posting 12 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 58.5% completion percentage.

Barnes has been generating offense with his legs, as he's rushed for 279 yards (3.8 YPC) and three rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

Ja'Quinden Jackson has piled up 742 rushing yards (4.8 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in 12 games for the Utes.

