The Northwestern Wildcats are significant underdogs (+7) in this season's Las Vegas Bowl, where they will face the Utah Utes. The game will kick off from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on December 23, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ETand airing on ABC. The over/under is set at 42.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Utah vs. Northwestern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northwestern vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Northwestern vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Northwestern vs. Utah Betting Trends

Northwestern is 8-2-0 ATS this year.

When playing as at least 7-point underdogs this season, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-2.

Utah has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Utes have covered the spread twice when favored by 7 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

