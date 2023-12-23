If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Northwestern and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

How Northwestern ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 1-0 24 26 20

Northwestern's best wins

When Northwestern beat the Purdue Boilermakers (No. 1 in the AP's Top 25) on December 1 by a score of 92-88 in overtime, it was its signature win of the season thus far. Boo Buie was the top scorer in the signature win over Purdue, dropping 31 points with four rebounds and nine assists.

Next best wins

71-66 at home over Dayton (No. 14/RPI) on November 10

65-46 over Arizona State (No. 84/RPI) on December 20

89-67 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 109/RPI) on November 27

72-61 at home over Binghamton (No. 206/RPI) on November 6

56-46 on the road over DePaul (No. 226/RPI) on December 16

Northwestern's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

According to the RPI, Northwestern has two wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Northwestern has been handed the 143rd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Wildcats have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with 18 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 13 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Northwestern's upcoming schedule features four games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Northwestern's next game

Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats vs. Jackson State Tigers

Northwestern Wildcats vs. Jackson State Tigers Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV Channel: Peacock

