If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Northwestern and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Northwestern ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-1 NR NR 213

Northwestern's best wins

On November 9, Northwestern picked up its signature win of the season, a 92-86 victory over the UIC Flames, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 186) in the RPI rankings. Melannie Daley, as the leading point-getter in the win over UIC, dropped 25 points, while Caileigh Walsh was second on the squad with 19.

Next best wins

72-68 on the road over Temple (No. 210/RPI) on December 21

87-69 at home over Omaha (No. 314/RPI) on November 12

76-68 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 321/RPI) on November 19

86-66 at home over Bradley (No. 339/RPI) on December 17

Northwestern's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Northwestern has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Northwestern has the 66th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Wildcats' upcoming schedule includes no games against teams with worse records and 15 games against teams with records north of .500.

Glancing at Northwestern's upcoming schedule, it has four games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Northwestern's next game

Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Northwestern Wildcats vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

