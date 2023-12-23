Can we expect SIU-Edwardsville to lock up a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How SIU-Edwardsville ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 223

SIU-Edwardsville's best wins

SIU-Edwardsville, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Denver Pioneers 77-74 on November 16. Shamar Wright amassed a team-high 24 points with five rebounds and one assist in the matchup versus Denver.

Next best wins

60-51 over Nicholls State (No. 179/RPI) on November 17

78-69 at home over Green Bay (No. 230/RPI) on December 6

81-67 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 330/RPI) on November 25

SIU-Edwardsville's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, SIU-Edwardsville is facing the 237th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Cougars have six games left against teams over .500. They have 12 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

In terms of SIUE's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

SIU-Edwardsville's next game

Matchup: SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

