For bracketology analysis on Southern Illinois and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How Southern Illinois ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-5 0-0 NR NR 174

Southern Illinois' best wins

Southern Illinois notched its signature win of the season on November 23, when it took down the Charlotte 49ers, who rank No. 120 in the RPI rankings, 55-52. Laniah Randle, in that signature victory, put up a team-high 22 points with five rebounds and one assist. Seairra Hughes also played a part with 11 points, seven rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

75-67 at home over Saint Louis (No. 206/RPI) on December 9

66-55 over George Washington (No. 248/RPI) on November 24

85-70 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 321/RPI) on November 7

77-53 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 324/RPI) on December 6

Southern Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, Southern Illinois has three losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Southern Illinois has been handed the 130th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Salukis have 11 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have nine upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

SIU has 20 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Southern Illinois' next game

Matchup: Southern Illinois Salukis vs. Drake Bulldogs

Southern Illinois Salukis vs. Drake Bulldogs Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

