The St. Louis Blues, Torey Krug included, will face the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Krug against the Blackhawks, we have lots of info to help.

Torey Krug vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Krug Season Stats Insights

Krug's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:35 per game on the ice, is -3.

Krug has a goal in one of his 32 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Krug has a point in 11 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Krug has an assist in 11 of 32 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Krug hits the over on his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Krug has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Krug Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 115 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-40) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 32 Games 4 15 Points 2 1 Goals 0 14 Assists 2

