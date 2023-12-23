What are UIC's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How UIC ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-1 NR NR 48

UIC's best wins

On November 25, UIC captured its signature win of the season, an 89-79 victory over the George Washington Revolutionaries, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 119) in the RPI rankings. Isaiah Rivera, in that signature win, delivered a team-high 23 points with three rebounds and four assists. Toby Okani also played a role with 20 points, eight rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

72-67 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 161/RPI) on November 14

55-49 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 237/RPI) on December 8

70-40 over Middle Tennessee (No. 289/RPI) on November 24

89-68 at home over Western Michigan (No. 308/RPI) on December 16

86-71 at home over Little Rock (No. 327/RPI) on November 10

UIC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

According to the RPI, UIC has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.

The Flames have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, UIC has been handed the 277th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

In terms of the Flames' upcoming schedule, they have six games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 10 contests against teams over .500.

UIC's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

UIC's next game

Matchup: Southern Illinois Salukis vs. UIC Flames

Southern Illinois Salukis vs. UIC Flames Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

