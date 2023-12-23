2024 NCAA Bracketology: UIC March Madness Resume | December 25
What are UIC's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on UIC's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How UIC ranks
|Record
|MVC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-5
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|48
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UIC's best wins
On November 25, UIC captured its signature win of the season, an 89-79 victory over the George Washington Revolutionaries, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 119) in the RPI rankings. Isaiah Rivera, in that signature win, delivered a team-high 23 points with three rebounds and four assists. Toby Okani also played a role with 20 points, eight rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 72-67 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 161/RPI) on November 14
- 55-49 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 237/RPI) on December 8
- 70-40 over Middle Tennessee (No. 289/RPI) on November 24
- 89-68 at home over Western Michigan (No. 308/RPI) on December 16
- 86-71 at home over Little Rock (No. 327/RPI) on November 10
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UIC's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-3
- According to the RPI, UIC has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.
- The Flames have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, UIC has been handed the 277th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- In terms of the Flames' upcoming schedule, they have six games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 10 contests against teams over .500.
- UIC's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
UIC's next game
- Matchup: Southern Illinois Salukis vs. UIC Flames
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming UIC games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.