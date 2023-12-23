For bracketology analysis around Western Illinois and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Western Illinois ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 NR NR 211

Western Illinois' best wins

On December 2, Western Illinois claimed its best win of the season, an 82-78 victory over the Saint Thomas Tommies, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 151) in the RPI rankings. The leading point-getter against St. Thomas was Raegan McCowan, who put up 30 points with seven rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

95-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 250/RPI) on November 12

78-75 at home over Omaha (No. 314/RPI) on December 5

86-72 at home over Chicago State (No. 319/RPI) on November 28

76-54 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 353/RPI) on November 18

Western Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Schedule insights

Western Illinois has the eighth-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Looking at the Leathernecks' upcoming schedule, they have two games versus teams that are above .500 and 18 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Western Illinois has 18 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Western Illinois' next game

Matchup: SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Western Illinois Leathernecks

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Western Illinois Leathernecks Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

