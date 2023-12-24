Who’s the Best Team in the MAC? See our Weekly Women's MAC Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the MAC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.
MAC Power Rankings
1. Toledo
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 23-4
- Overall Rank: 73rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 46th
- Last Game: L 70-45 vs Duke
Next Game
- Opponent: Hillsdale
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
2. Ball State
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 26-3
- Overall Rank: 93rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st
- Last Game: W 52-51 vs Georgia
Next Game
- Opponent: Oakland City
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
3. Bowling Green
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 118th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: L 84-35 vs Indiana
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Central Michigan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
4. Kent State
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 17-9
- Overall Rank: 139th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 107th
- Last Game: W 84-20 vs Lake Erie
Next Game
- Opponent: La Roche
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
5. Buffalo
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 14-13
- Overall Rank: 235th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 328th
- Last Game: L 66-61 vs Le Moyne
Next Game
- Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
6. Akron
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 237th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 332nd
- Last Game: W 88-65 vs Bellarmine
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Canisius
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
7. Western Michigan
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 14-13
- Overall Rank: 250th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 206th
- Last Game: L 84-47 vs Notre Dame
Next Game
- Opponent: Ball State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
8. Northern Illinois
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 258th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 340th
- Last Game: W 65-55 vs Eastern Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: Concordia (IL)
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
9. Ohio
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 291st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 215th
- Last Game: L 69-49 vs Butler
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bellarmine
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
10. Miami (OH)
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Overall Rank: 308th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 126th
- Last Game: W 68-66 vs Oakland
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Austin Peay
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
11. Eastern Michigan
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-24
- Overall Rank: 337th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 325th
- Last Game: W 84-74 vs IUPUI
Next Game
- Opponent: Saginaw Valley
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
12. Central Michigan
- Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 1-26
- Overall Rank: 340th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 257th
- Last Game: L 67-57 vs North Dakota State
Next Game
- Opponent: Bowling Green
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
