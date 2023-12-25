The San Francisco 49ers (11-3) bring a six-game winning streak into a matchup with the Baltimore Ravens (11-3), who have won four straight, on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 47 points.

Planning to catch this week's matchup between the 49ers and the Ravens and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting intel you need in the article below.

49ers vs. Ravens Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The 49ers have led after the first quarter in eight games, have trailed after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Ravens have been winning 10 times, have trailed one time, and have been knotted up three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 14 games this year, the 49ers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter nine times, lost four times, and tied one time.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 9.2 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 5.2 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Ravens have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in nine games, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the 49ers have won the third quarter in 10 games and have been outscored in the third quarter in four games.

Offensively, San Francisco is averaging 6.9 points in the third quarter (second-ranked) this season. It is allowing 3.5 points on average in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) on defense.

Out of 14 games this season, the Ravens have outscored their opponent in the third quarter eight times, been outscored three times, and tied three times.

4th Quarter

The 49ers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in 11 games this season, and they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in three games.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 8.1 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 3.7 points on average in that quarter.

In the Ravens' 14 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter six times, been outscored four times, and tied four times.

49ers vs. Ravens Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The 49ers have led after the first half in 10 games (9-1 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in three games (1-2), and have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

The Ravens have led after the first half 11 times (10-1 in those games) and have been losing after the first half three times (1-2) through 14 games this season.

2nd Half

In 14 games this season, the 49ers have lost the second half two times and won 12 times.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 15.0 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 7.2 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Ravens have outscored their opponent in the second half in nine games (8-1 in those contests), lost the second half in three games (1-2), and they've been knotted up in the second half in two games (2-0).

