The Boston Celtics (22-6) take the court against the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN. The matchup's over/under is set at 234.5.

Celtics vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ABC and ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -2.5 234.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have gone over 234.5 combined points in 10 of 28 games this season.

Boston has had an average of 229.6 points in its games this season, 4.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Celtics are 15-13-0 against the spread this season.

Boston has won 20, or 76.9%, of the 26 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Boston has a record of 20-6, a 76.9% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 234.5 points in 12 of 30 games this season.

Los Angeles' games this season have had an average of 228.2 points, 6.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

Los Angeles' ATS record is 13-17-0 this year.

The Lakers have won in three of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 2-4 when it is set as the underdog by +120 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Celtics vs Lakers Additional Info

Celtics vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 10 35.7% 119.9 233.9 109.7 223.9 227.3 Lakers 12 40% 114 233.9 114.2 223.9 229.3

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

Seven of Celtics' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Boston sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (9-5-0) than it does in away games (6-8-0).

The Celtics record 5.7 more points per game (119.9) than the Lakers allow (114.2).

When Boston puts up more than 114.2 points, it is 11-7 against the spread and 16-2 overall.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

Six of the Lakers' last 10 games have hit the over.

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .462 (6-7-0). Away, it is .412 (7-10-0).

The Lakers' 114 points per game are only 4.3 more points than the 109.7 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has put together a 9-7 ATS record and a 10-6 overall record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.

Celtics vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Celtics and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 15-13 13-13 15-13 Lakers 13-17 4-4 15-15

Celtics vs. Lakers Point Insights

Celtics Lakers 119.9 Points Scored (PG) 114 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 11-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-7 16-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-6 109.7 Points Allowed (PG) 114.2 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 12-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-8 17-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-5

